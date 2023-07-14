Blue Angels Ready To Take To The Skies This Weekend For The Duluth Airshow

DULUTH, Minn. — The United States Navy Blue Angels are preparing to take to the skies at the Duluth Airshow this weekend.

Each year thousands of aviation lovers come out to see Minnesota’s largest airshow. The headliners of the show which feature F-18’s and their cargo plane Fat Albert are ready to be back.

The Blue Angels consist of 143 sailors and marines and have been doing flight demonstrations since 1946. They practice almost every day to ensure a good show for the public.

“Every morning we come in about 3 hours before we actually start up the aircraft. We do our own maintenance turns, where our own maintainers get in the cock pit. They start up the jets. And we go through every different single procedure that they may do on deck to make sure that all the flight controls are working, the engines are working properly. Make sure it’s full of fuel and high fluid, and oil. Just like you’d do with your car when you go to check to make sure everything is good with the car,” said Cathleen Henry, AD1, Engine Mechanic and Quality Assistance.

One Blue Angels pilot went to UMD before enlisting in the Navy. She is very excited to be back.

“Being home I think the biggest thing is being able to share that with my family and the community,” said Lt. Amanda Lee, pilot. “So, it’s an absolute honor, it’s incredible, it’s a rush, it’s fun. I’m humbled to be part of the team.”

The fun happens Saturday and Sunday at the Duluth International Airport. Check out the airshow’s website here.