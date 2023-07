Coffee Conversation: Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival

DULUTH, Minn. — The 17th Annual Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival is returning Sat. July 15 to Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

Janna Dreher with the Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival along with Performer Luciano from Jamaica joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

Luciano gave a live in-studio performance.

For more information on the festival, click here.