Duluth Fire Department’s Station 4 Gets New Rig

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department was doing some heavy lifting this week.

That’s because they got a new 67,000-pound fire truck. It is a tradition for crews to push the truck back into the station for good luck before taking the rig on its first call.

The truck is a big upgrade from the old one and is known as 4 Quint. It has combined the capabilities of a ladder truck and the water pumping ability of a fire engine.

The rig even has a 107-foot ladder which is the tallest aerial in the city.

“With the new technology one of the biggest upgrades from the old truck is the speed and deployment. So, when it comes to rescue this rig deploys the ladder in half or less of a time than the old rig,” said Dan Smith, Captain at Station 4.

The cost for the truck totaled to be just under $1.3 million. It’s located at Station 4 near UMD.