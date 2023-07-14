Duluth Kennel Club All Breeds Dog Show At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Dogs from all over the U.S. and Canada are in town and that can only mean one thing.

It is the Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show. Taking place at the DECC, there are over 150 breeds of dogs in town.

Classes include sporting dogs, hounds, working dogs, and more. The class winners then compete for best in show or top dog in the show.

“It’s a process, it’s a competition of elimination. In fact, as long as you win you keep going to the next level. And you start at your breed level and there are 7 groups,” said Carolyn Lichty, member of the Duluth Kennel Club.

One handler has been involved with dogs and participating in shows for a very long time.

“This sports been my whole life,” said Mark Bettis, professional dog handler and breeder. “The loyalty that your dogs have especially when you take care of them is like nothing you’ve ever had in your life.”

Every day is a new show with new judges as well. The shows run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday.