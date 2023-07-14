Duluth Police: Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Duluth Airshow

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota largest airshow is taking off this weekend and because of that the Duluth Police Department has released a traffic advisory.

The full press release is below:

The Duluth Air and Aviation Expo will occur on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, from 9

a.m. to 6 p.m., each day. Traffic on portions of Airbase Road, Airport Road, Airport Approach

Road, and Stebner Road near the Duluth Airport will be restricted at times during the event.

Parking lots for the Expo are color-coded and are explained in detail at

www.duluthairshow.com. Drivers should watch for signs directing them to parking lots. General

Event Parking (Green Lot) will be located on Airbase Road and is accessible via Stebner Road

from Highway 53, Swan Lake Road from Haines Road, or Airbase Road from Arrowhead

Road. Upgraded parking (Orange Lot), disabled parking (Blue Lot), motorcycle parking,

vendors, and Air Show volunteers must use Cirrus Drive, from Highway 53, for access to the

Expo. Off-site parking with shuttle access is available at United Health Care (Teal Lot).

Only Federal Prison Camp traffic and Green Lot traffic should use Stebner Road. All other

traffic, including vehicles going to Monaco Air, Federal Express, and Cirrus, must use Cirrus

Drive from Highway 53 for access.

Airbase Road from Stebner Road to Swan Lake Road, and Airport Approach Road from

Airbase Road to Airport Road will both close to through traffic from approximately 8 a.m. until 6

p.m. each day of the Expo.

If traffic gets heavy during the morning hours, Stebner Road from Highway 53 to Airbase Road

may be converted to only allow one-way traffic into the event. As traffic exits the event between

4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Stebner Road from Highway 53 to Airbase Road may be converted to only

allow one-way traffic out of the event.

Motorists in the area of the Air and Aviation Expo should drive with care, expect heavy traffic,

and watch for signs, barricades, pedestrians, and Police Officers directing traffic.