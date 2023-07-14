Honeyberry Picking Open 7 Days A Week At Farm LoLa

WRENSHALL, Minn. — Farm LoLa is celebrating big news. They are open every day in July for honeyberry picking, the first time since the bushes were planted in 2016.

There are about 10,000 honeyberry bushes at the farm in Wrenshall. A honeyberry originates from northern Russia which is great for our climate.

The flavor is a cross between a wild blueberry and a sweet tart. And there are 14 different varieties all with their own unique flavors.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to come out. For individuals to come out just to be outdoors to be picking,” said Brett Amundson. “Everybody in the family can get a different flavor and all kind of enjoy those different flavors and blend them together much to their delight.”

A first-time honeyberry picker stopped by Farm LoLa Friday. She says she loves being able to sit at one bush and pick.

“I’m used to picking strawberries which we usually just kind of go down a row. But I’ve been at this bush for over an hour, and I still have a ton of fruit left to pick. So, it’s definitely a lot different, but it’s really fun and I like kind of digging through the bush to find those berries,” said Julianna Langlois, honeyberry picker.

The picking times are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They are also having a syrup sampling event on Sunday with honeyberry pancakes starting at 4 p.m.