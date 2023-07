Hunting the Ghosts of Wade Stadium

Fox 21's Cam Derr and Drew Kerner hunt for ghosts inside the historic Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- When the ballpark is empty, is it really? Fox 21’s Cam Derr and photojounalist Drew Kerner join Huskies season ticket holder and the mind the created Beyond the Aurora Paranormal, alongside Connie Brayton of Psychics in the City to find out if the rumors are true. Do ghosts of past ball players and fans still reside in the walls of the 82 year old Wade Stadium?