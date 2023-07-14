New Mural Brightens Building, Neighborhood and Faces

It is always fun when you can brighten up a city landscape with a bit of art–some great big wall art.

The Zenith Bookstore was the place to be Thursday afternoon for the official celebration of their new mural.

Congratulations went to artist Jonathan Thunder. He was praised for his vision, energy, inspiration and heart. But the mural was also viewed as a community project, with encouragement and support from many.

A possible mural had been talked about for a few years, and the bookstore owners finally asked Thunder for some ideas. When he presented them, the owners said, “We’re not artists–you just go ahead.” And they are delighted with the results.

“When you look at the mural you can see it combines both Native American imagery and people. A mother reading to her child,” said Zenith Bookstore Co-Owner, Angel Dobrow. “But also [it has] more modern Duluth with the industrial images. And so, I think it speaks to just kind of the changes in the neighborhood, but also a great appreciation for the neighborhood. We wanted to bring beauty, and color, and you know, just sort of a nice little story for people to see,” said Dobrow.

The mural is one more example of businesses and the community showing that an urban area can be more than concrete, neon signs and traffic lights. And you don’t always have to go inside to take-in some beauty and art.