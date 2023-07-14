Pedro’s Grill And Cantina Expanding With Second Location

CLOQUET, Minn. — Pedro’s Grill and Cantina is doubling in size with a second location.

The authentic Mexican restaurant has been in the Cloquet area for 18 years.

Now they will soon have a new location in Superior. The menu will stay the exact same with the same recipes and all the different options to choose from.

The owner hopes to make the new restaurant a little more family friendly with a playground for kids. They are excited to serve the Superior community.

“We’re excited. Yesterday when we saw the post. We saw a lot of positive comments and everything so that makes us feel comfortable going into Superior. We actually have been getting a lot of requests of like opening other locations around the area, the Northland,” said Erika Aranda, owner of Pedro’s.

The hope is to open the new restaurant within a few months. Pedro’s will keep the public updated on their Facebook page.