Resale Store Plato’s Closet Expands to Match Demand

DULUTH, Minn. — Plato’s Closet, a Duluth shop that buys and sells gently-used clothing, has undergone a recent expansion as of June 2023.

The store, locally owned since 2007, is located right in front of the Miller Hill Mall. Beginning May of this year, plans to expand reached fruition and construction began to create more space, add more racks, and another wall of clothing. All of this in an effort to meet seller and consumer demand.

Plato’s Closet is a resale store, giving cash on the spot to those selling. Its mission is to offer a sustainable choice of fashion by giving clothes a second home and keeping them out of the landfill.

Store management said, this expansion allows them to do that in greater volume. “Since the expansion we’ve been super super busy. We have lots of people coming in to see the new space. We watch everyone come through the door and they’re like, “oh my gosh it’s different in here!” and we’re like, “yeah, we expanded.” Now, there are a lot more customers,” stated Lead Sales Associate Tirsa Horton.

Along with the expansion, Plato’s is also celebrating Christmas in July this weekend. In store you’ll find; winter clothing, a range of treats, and melted snowman (or more commonly known as water.)

Plus — as you browse, look for elves. If you find one, you’ll get 20% of your purchase. Christmas in July is taking place at Plato’s Closet throughout the entire weekend.