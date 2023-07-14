Woodland Days Rummage Sales This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — The third annual Woodland Days Rummage Sales started up on Thursday.

Over 30 houses are hosting sales and people can find not only garage sale treasures, but lots of house plants.

One sale in particular offers perennial gardening with daylilies and hostas. The whole family participates in helping with the sales, even the kids.

“It’s just getting them thinking about how to run a business. It’s just interesting that that rubs off on my children. Seeing just that entrepreneurial spirit from running these little side hustles if you will,” said Matt Pedersen, who runs Duluth Daylily and Duluth Hosta Co.

The rummage sales are taking place through Sunday. For locations to see where they’re at, click here.