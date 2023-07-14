Young Entrepreneur Starts Sweet Business With The Help Of Superior Funland

SUPERIOR, Wis. — 11-year-old Waylon Osgan is an entrepreneur.

“Well, I see my parents work really hard and I wanted to do the same thing ever since I was little. So, I wanted to start my own business, so I did a car wash and bought these,” said Waylon.

The car wash started as a way to pay for the game console Waylon wanted. But when money was left over, instead of buying something else for fun, Waylon started a business. He wanted a gumball machine for candy and toys. His parents completely supported his interests and even lined up his first supplier.

“My mom found this lady that has 37 of them in a big warehouse and she sold these to me,” said Waylon.

Waylon’s gumball machine finally found a new home at Funland Adventures. Funland is a playground for kids that has a giant trampoline, games, party rooms and gift shop. Co-owner Paul Bothum was happy to support his efforts and was struck by his positive enthusiastic manner.

“He was outgoing, and he was confident, and he had a good idea and it really fit well with the atmosphere that we’ve already got here,” said Bothum.

So… what’s next for Waylon’s growing machine business?

“I’m hoping to like get bigger ones like claw machines and stuff. And get a permit for those and to upgrade from these small ones eventually,” explained Waylon.

Waylon is an inspiration for all of us to follow our dreams, no matter how old…or young… we are.