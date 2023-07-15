Downtown Duluth Got The Blues in Street Dance

DULUTH, Minn.–Saturday night was the perfect time to get out of the house onto the streets for Downtown Duluth’s Street Dance.

Hosted by Dubh Irish Linn Brew Pub, the 200th block of West Superior was closed down for barbeque and taco food trucks, live music, and beer.

Folks who attended had the chance to listen to Blues legend The Lamont Cranston Band outside on Superior Street.

However the celebration didn’t end there as Dubh Linn Brew Pub was partying both outside and inside their bar until the bar closed. The closing show was performed by Virgil Caine Band.