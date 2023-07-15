Jammin’ Out the Reggae Way at Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn.– Bayfront Festival Park was packed yet again, for this year’s 17th annual Reggae and World Music Festival on Saturday.

Over the years, Reggae and World Music Festival have been getting more and more popular.

Artists from all over the world took the stage with their lively music like Ghana artist Stonebwoy, Bajan artist Alison Hinds, and Minneapolis-based reggae band Dred I Dread, and more.

The festival also offers and introduces spectators to Jamaica and Haiti cultures through Duluth’s shared love of music.

The festival also supports the Jamaica Minnesota Organization and the KAKO Foundation of Duluth, which helps underprivileged students with their education in Jamaica and Haiti.