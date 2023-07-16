Annual Lake Superior Day Celebrates the Popular Lake

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s that time of the year again to celebrate Lake Superior and learn about what it does for the community.

People gathered at Barkers Island in Superior today to spend some time near the water, and learn about one of the largest fresh water lakes in the world.

The Lake Superior Reserve has hosted the event for 12 years, but the celebration started back in the 1990s.

Besides games and educational activities, there was also live music and food, and even paddle board races in the morning.

“It’s super important for kids and people of all ages to enjoy, appreciate and always be learning about the freshwater around, because it is really the center of life, we drink it in the communities right around Lake Superior,” said Luciana Ranelli, Lake Superior Reserve Education Coordinator.

Lake Superior Day serves as a way to get people out by the lake while learning new things.

One of the vendors was Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College and they were teaching kids through fun activities.

“It’s so much fun, you know, it kind of captures their imagination and that’s what we are really hoping to do, so they know that Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, come and do something that’s engaging and you can be a scientist too,” said Courtney Kowalczak, Fond du lac Tribal and Community College Environmental Director.

Even though the event is over, there is still a way to learn about the popular lake at the Lake Superior Estuarium at Barkers Island.