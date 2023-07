CARLTON, Co. — Human remains were recovered from the Nemadji River in Carlton County Saturday.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said a family canoeing on the river discovered the body around 1:30 p.m.

The remains were found southeast of the SOO Line ATV trail and Highway 23 intersection.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating, including a positive identification of the deceased.

No further information was released Sunday evening.