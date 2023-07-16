Duluth Air Show Takes Flight

DULUTH, Minn.–The rest of the scheduled events at the Duluth Airshow did continue on through Sunday showcasing spectacular skills of the U.S. Air Force at Minnesota’s largest airshow.

Aviation lovers had their chance to get up close and personal to explore the inside of planes and helicopters. The Duluth Airshow brought out 12 performing groups…

Crowds of people flocked to the runway to witness the marvelous skills of the U.S. Air Force.

With all of the aviation excitement Lake Superior College had an informational table set up that people can sign up for aviation classes.

“A career in aviation does require quite a time commitment. But if you’re willing to put in that time, the experience and what you get out of it is so rewarding that it really can’t even be put into words,” said flight instructor Rick Kasulis.

An aviation liscense takes two years to complete at Lake Superior College. Classes start in August.