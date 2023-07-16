Duluth FC’s Storybook Season Ends in Conference Final

Duluth FC finished the season 11-1-1.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a heartbreaking end to a storybook season on Saturday. As Duluth FC fell 2-1 in double overtime to Midwest North Conference rival, Med City FC. For the BlueGreens, this year was about more than just the success.

“It’s very very difficult to do without dropping a game and it’s just heart breaking to get to this point and not have anything to show for it. SO, fantastic year, not the way we wanted to finish but we have our heads held high. I think with the product we put out on the field and the performances we’ve had all the way through the season,” says BlueGreens head coach Sean Morgan.

Duluth has proven why they’ve sat at the top of the NPSL’s National Standings all season long. Satuday, the one seeded BlueGreens would compete in an all or nothing match-up with the title of Midwest North Champions just within reach.

Both teams would have its chances early on but nothing would land, in large part due to the stellar performance out of Duluth’s goal keeper, Zeke Foltz.

“”I just like big games, that’s what I strive for. I strive for energy, I strive for pressure. I was just out there doing my job like everybody else, just happy I could do my part,” says Foltz.

It wasn’t until the 45 minute mark that the ball found the net. Josh Bellamy took the initial shot and Felipe Santos buried it sending the BlueGreens into the locker room up one at the half.

Then in the final 45, Duluth would face their toughest hurdle yet this season. A slew of yellow and red cards knocked the BlueGreens down to nine players with more than 20 minutes left in regulation. Never did the team show any sign of quit.

“”We brought it til the end. 2 men down, still fighting, keep the game tied until the last five minutes. We got unlucky with the ref a couple cards early got us a couple men down, but this group has fought til the end and I couldn’t be more proud of the group of guys that we had,” says Duluth FC captain Jake Starling.

19 total cards on the night, 14 of which would weigh heavily on the BlueGreens.

“I don’t think it was overstepping the boundaries. We knew they were a physical team and they like to play long balls and make it difficult to fight and battle for every ball and that’s what we expected. I feel like that’s the way the game went, why we have three reds and they haven’t got any and we’ve got substantially more yellow’s I struggle to understand because we didn’t set up to be aggressive or kick anybody we set up to go and play football and we’ve done that all year,” says Coach Morgan.

Med City took advantage of the deficit, evening things up at the 71 minute mark, following a penalty kick. Time would run out of regulation and both teams would battle it out in overtime.

25 minutes into double OT, the Mayhem netted the go ahead goal, sealing the win and running away as Midwest North Conference Champions, handing Duluth their first loss of the season.

No matter the outcome, the BlueGreens can hold their heads high knowing what a memorable season this one has been. The guys credit the city of Duluth for making this one special.

“The fans, the host families, the coaching staff, you get treated like a pro here. It’s a good step for us and of course just the community around us, the people are amazing. This whole organization is the best thing ever so that’s what made Duluth a special summer for us,” says Foltz.

“To provide entertainment, on the soccer field and get so many kids involved and see so many families, it’s been fantastic. I can’t thank the people that have come out and supported us enough, you know, twice a week for the last ten weeks,” says Morgan.

A season like this was destined to come for the BlueGreens and the future for the next summer is bright.

“That’s part of why I come back every year. You’re expected to win here, especially when now with the new ownership and the fans we got this year. The bar we set this year with having an undefeated regular season, it’s just going to make more players want to come play here and play hard and I think this program is just starting to climb to the top of the ranks and I think, next year we’ll be in the same position. First or second on the table, going to win a championship, so I have full faith next year we’ll be in the same spot,” says Starling.

