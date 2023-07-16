Duluth Police Search For Man With ‘Potential Risk To The Public’

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is searching for a suspect they considered a “potential risk to the public.”

Trevor Billings has active warrants out for his arrest, according to police.

“We are concerned for his safety and well-being,” said Mattie Hjelseth, public information office for the police department. “Trevor poses a potential risk to the public as he may be suffering from a mental health crisis.”

Billings is the same person charged in April on two counts of Threats of Violence through his “Turtleboy Duluth” Facebook page, which put the Twin Ports on alert.