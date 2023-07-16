Lincoln Park Community Gets Out for Annual ‘Meet in the Park’

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a blast in Lincoln Park today, as people got outside for ‘Meet in the Park’ — a community centered party.

For almost 10 years the Lincoln Park children and families collaborative has hosted the event, which gets kids and families together for a fun time at Harrison Park.

Many organizations had activities and resources available.

There was also bounce houses, basketball and lawn games, and the hot spot at the event was the climbing wall, which has become something for kids to look forward every year.

Meet in the park is a way for the Lincoln Park community to join together for a good time.

“A way to bring everybody together, share some snacks, do fun activities together, building that social consecutiveness,” said Jodi Broadwell, Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative Executive Director. “And everything is free and so that’s really nice for families who might have a lower income, maybe they can’t afford to pay a lot of money for activities like a climbing wall, but we’re able to provide those stuff for free.”

The Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative Plans on continuing to host the meet in the park every with the help of its many sponsors.