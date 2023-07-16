Moose Lake’s Agate Days Stampedes the Downtown

MOOSE LAKE, Minn.–Hundreds of people took over downtown Moose Lake Saturday in search for agates.

Trucks poured loads of gravel into the streets where hundreds of people lined-up and flooded Elm Ave. in search for that perfect agate.

The annual agate stampede is part of Moose Lake’s Agates Days Celebration. Agate Days is a community event that residents and volunteers are proud to be part of.

“I just love Moose Lake, and so it’s really fun for me as a volunteer to see people excited about coming to Moose Lake and event that we put on,” said volunteer Jennifer Waldo.

“Agate Days has taken over as our towns’ event,” said volunteer Katy Wistrom.

When Agate Days wraps up volunteers are already looking to next year for ways to make the event even better.

“Waiting to hear feedback from those who participated is going to be so helpful. We have been writing down lists of ‘this will work better next year, this is something we wish we had done differently’. But I think it gets better every year,” said Wistrom.

And if you don’t know, Moose Lake is known as the “Agate Capital of the World.” It’s home to the world’s largest agate on record weighing in at 108 pounds.