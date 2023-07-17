Essentia Nurses To Picket Friday, Call Staffing Levels ‘Disastrous’

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association are headed back to the picket line this week amid continued concerns over what they call “disastrous staffing levels.”

It’s been six months since nurses at Essentia reached a new contract that gave them more input in the staffing process. But the Minnesota Nurses Association says Essentia executives aren’t listening and instead are putting profits before patients.

MNA announced Monday that nurses will hold an informational picket Friday outside the new St. Mary’s Medical Center in downtown Duluth from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. This is the same day Essentia will hold a community open house before it welcomes its first patient on July 30.

MNA nurses will not be walking off the job or negatively affecting hospital operations during the picket, according to a statement.

The nurses association is specifically calling out Essentia CEO David Herman to fix the problem. They believe Essentia is proposing “dramatic cuts to the number of nurses scheduled for each shift even as the number of patients increases.”

Meanwhile, Essentia Health says it works closely with all of its care teams, including nurses, to ensure staffing best meet patients’ needs. Essentia says those practices have led Essentia to be consistently ranked as one of the highest-quality health systems in the state.

Essentia employees with United Steelworkers Local 9460 are also holding an informational picket Friday outside the new medical center. Click here for that union’s statement.

Below is Essentia’s full statement sent to FOX 21 Monday: