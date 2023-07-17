Hermantown’s Peyton Menzel to Play College Football at UMD

The soon to be senior wideout hauled in 40 receptions with seven touchdowns and 579 yards receiving.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A Hermantown standout is staying close to home to play college football.

Hawks wide receiver Peyton Menzel announced his commitment to UMD on Saturday.

Overall, he would accumulate 687 all-purpose yards.

Menzel and Hermantown are coming off a 6-3 season last year in which they fell in the 7AAAA semifinals.