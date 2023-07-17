Loch Café and Games Sees Busy First Month

DULUTH, Minn. –A new café in town is not your average coffee shop, it is a mix of two worlds, coffee and tabletop games.

The Loch Café and Games is owned by a Duluth couple that wanted to share their passions with others.

The shop has been open for nearly a month, and has already become a hot spot in the city.

Not only does it serve many kinds of coffee, tea and food, they also sell games and invite people to play.

The downstairs is filled with the smell of coffee, board games, figures and more, and the upstairs serves as the gaming area, where the magic happens.

“My husband has always wanted to own game shop, but it wasn’t really financially feasible,” said Erin Glesner, Loch Café and Games Owner. “But then we thought of the hybrid idea of the game shop café, because then the extra money helps keep the doors open and it kind of opens a broader scoop of who is welcome.”

The shop has games on hand, and people are encouraged to bring their favorite tabletop games as well, such as Dungeons and Dragons or Warhammer.

“It’s really nice because you feel like you don’t have to be quiet for other guests who want to just read a book or do whatever work they want because it’s a space for, you know, laughing, for loud talking, for playing a game, for energy, so it’s really nice to have that space up here,” said Miles Benson, Customer.

Loch Café and Games is open Monday through Saturday from 8 A.M. to 9 P.M. every day.

They also have different events throughout the week, highlighted different games.

The shop is located at 318 N 18th Ave E in Duluth.

Check out their schedule on their Facebook page.