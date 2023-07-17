Northland Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Sorenson Selected for NCAA College Basketball Academy

This will be the 2nd time in his career that Sorenson has coached at the academy. His first year was back in 2019.

ASHLAND, Wis.- Northland head men’s basketball coach Scott Sorenson will make his way to Memphis later this month.

Sorenson will serve as a coach for the NCAA College Basketball Academy.

The academy give prospective men’s and women’s student athletes a sample of the college basketball experience.

This will be the 2nd time in his career that Sorenson has coached at the academy. His first year was back in 2019.

The camp goes from July 23rd through the 27th.