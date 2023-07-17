UMD Men’s Hockey Releases Roster for 2023-2024 Season

UMD will have six new players suiting up for the team this season.

DULUTH, Minn.- 82 days from now the UMD men’s hockey team will drop the puck in their home and season opener against Michigan Tech.

And just over the weekend, the team released their roster for the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs will have four freshman suiting up for the team. They are headlined by defensman Aaron Pionk and forward Matthew Perkins, who both were selected in the NHL Draft this offseason. Pionk went to the Wild and Perkins went to the Canucks.

Other new faces include junior defenseman Luke Bast and graduate forward Connor McMenamin.

UMD returns 20 players that have seen action before.

