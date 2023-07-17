UMD’s Henderson & Gascon Invited to Team Canada’s National Development Camp

Henderson posted one goal and six assists last season. While Gascon is set to make her debut this fall.

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario.- Two current UMD women’s hockey players will have a chance to suit up for Team Canada at their National Women’s Development Team training camp.

Sophomore defenseman Tova Henderson and freshman goaltender Eve Gascon will take part in the four-day camp in Ontario.

Three alums will also serve on the staff for Team Canada.

Haley Irwin and Noemie Marin are assistant coaches and Emmanuelle Blais is the strength and conditioning coach.

The camp begins on August 9th and ends on the 13th.