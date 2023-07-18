Coffee Conversation: Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival Returns for 68th Season

HOYT LAKES, Minn. — The Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival is set to return (Thurs. July 20 – Sun. July 23) for its 68th season.

Organizers Nikki Swanson and Cherie Grams, along with Miss Hoyt Lakes Queen Kara Swanson, joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about this years event.

Admission is $10 for the entire weekend. Ages 12 and under get in for free.

For the full rundown of Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival events and activities, click here.