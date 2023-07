Duluth FC Sees Season End in Minnesota Super Cup Play

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- Duluth FC saw their season officially end on Tuesday, falling to Minneapolis City SC 3 to 1 in Minnesota Super Cup Play.

The BlueGreens were vying for a spot in the semifinals this weekend.

Kostya Domaratskyy would have the lone goal in the contest for Duluth FC.

The BlueGreens end the year with a 12-2-1 overall record.