Ely Man Dies In Single Vehicle Crash

ELY, Minn. — An Ely man lost his life after a single vehicle crash Monday night.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Mcmahan Boulevard in Morse Township. St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies assisted by other local departments responded to the crash that was traveling eastbound. The car went off the roadway into the ditch and struck a power pole.

27-year-old William Orion Lloyd Fearn was the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.