Hundreds Of Northshore Mining Workers Join United Steelworkers Union

Hundreds of workers at Cleveland Cliffs’ Northshore Mining Company have joined the United Steelworkers Union.

The union said in a statement Tuesday that Northshore Mining was the last remaining taconite mine on the Iron Range without a union.

Roughly 400 workers mine taconite in Babbitt and make iron ore pellets in Silver Bay.

“We chose to unionize so that we can have a voice on the job, especially when it comes to workplace health and safety, retirement security and other critical issues that affect us every day,” said Jason Curtis, a maintenance technician at Northshore Mining.

“Mining in Minnesota provides essential support for our local communities, our domestic steel industry and our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who represents workers in Minnesota and eight other states. “We’re honored that workers at Northshore chose our union.”