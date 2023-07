Huskies Rally Late To Take Game One From Loggers

The two teams will meet up again on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies would put up four runs in the 8th on Tuesday to take down the La Crosse Loggers, 7 to 4.

Tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the 8th, Tyler Leroy would hit a three-run double to give Duluth the eventual victory.

