Knowing Your Neighbor: Zenith Bookstore Mural Artist

DULUTH, Minn. — Jonathan Thunder is an artist who focuses on many different forms of art, from painting to animation.

Recently he put his focus on creating a large mural, which covers the entire side of the Zenith Bookstore. It is his first mural of the size and it is finally completed.

“When I started thinking about doing this mural, I started researching the process of the most effective ways to transfer a drawing to a wall, that dedication to preproduction really sort of held my hand throughout the while process,” said Thunder.

Thunder gave his initial designs to the owners of the bookstore, designs, he says were inspired by Duluth. The owners let him take the reins of the creation process.

“In doing a piece of public art like this I think the artist is speaking directly to the public right, and what I wanted to say is that Duluth has inspired me in so many ways and I just want to pass that on, I want people to feel inspired, I just want them to dream deep and think big,” said Thunder.

The mural has a bit of everything, including Native American Imagery, which heavily inspires his art.

“When you look at the mural, you can see it combines both Native American imagery and people, a mother reading to their child. But also more modern Duluth, it has the industrial images,” said Angel Dobrow, Zenith Bookstore Owner.

The artist says he is thankful for Zenith for the chance to create the mural, and that he has learned a lot from the experience.

The mural took around two weeks to complete, and at the size of 90 by 20 feet, lots of paint was needed. Jonathan says it even helped him get over a fear of heights.

“During the experience I just have to say that I and so much fun putting this on the wall and I’m just really grateful for those guys to bring me out here, to have me be a part of their community and to have me be a part of their store,” said Thunder.

Not only is the mural a beautiful work of art, it also serves as a love letter to Duluth.

“We’re all really proud of it, of course it’s on the Zenith bookstore building but it really belongs to West Duluth and Duluth,” said Dobrow.

The bookstore had a ribbon cutting for their new artwork, and many showed up to take its beauty and celebrate the artist.