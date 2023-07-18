Lake Superior Art Glass Partners With Love Creamery For Design Your Own Ice Cream Bowl Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Art Glass is helping people beat the heat with design your own ice cream bowls throughout the month of July.

The art store has a new design this year where first you can choose what colors and design you like, then experts blow a glass bubble and invert it creating a double layered bowl.

They are even partnering with love creamery so every time you create a dish you get free ice cream.

Lake Superior Art Glass hopes to keep creating new partnerships with other local businesses.

“We are a firm believer in partnering with other local businesses. If one of us succeeds, we want to be able to help others succeed. And if we all combine together in partnerships then we’re all gonna succeed,” said Amber Nichols, General Manager for Lake Superior Art Glass.

To design your own ice cream bowl, click here.