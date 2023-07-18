MNA Essentia Nurses Prepare for Friday’s Picket

DULUTH, Minn.–“To avoid any HIPPA violations I’ll just say that nurses are almost daily in tears trying to deal with the struggle of knowing that we don’t have enough staff. It’s very stressful,” said RN Staff Nurse Stacee Rosier.

Essentia nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association are getting their signs ready for an informational picket July 21, calling staffing levels “disastrous.”

Tuesday, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association gathered at the Duluth Labor Temple building to get signs prepared for the picket outside of the new St. Mary’s Medical Center in downtown from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. This is the same day Essentia will hold a community open house for the health center before it welcomes its first patient on July 30.

“With the new building opening there has been lots of concerns. They were supposed to be given 16 hours of training, a lot of nurses have not been in the building yet. The 1:5 ratio is not good. We don’t know if we can give the care that the patients deserve,” said nurse Marcia Swanson.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says Essentia executives aren’t listening and instead are putting profits before patients.

“Our biggest concern with the old building is still staffing. So in the new building that’s not going to change for the better, it’s actually going to change for the worst. The space is much larger so we will have our nurses be more spread out, spread even thinner. And we’re also not very familiar with the space,” said Rosier.

This picket comes just six months since nurses at Essentia reached a new contract.