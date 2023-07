DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. Navy parachute diver who was injured in a hard fall at the Duluth Airshow Saturday is “progressing well and expected to make a full recovery,” according to a spokesperson for the Airshow.

The two parachute members disconnected late as they were falling around 90 mph, which caused the one member to hit the ground.

He was airlifted to a Duluth hospital and listed in stable condition Sunday.