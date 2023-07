GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A worker strike continues at Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids.

170 members of Teamsters Local 346 will hold a strike rally Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. along Highway 2.

The union has concerns around staffing levels, management performing their work and wages they say are 10 dollars an hour behind inflation.

FOX 21 reached out to Blandin Paper Tuesday for comment but did not hear back.