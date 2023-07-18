Train Derails North Of Cook

FIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A train derailed in Field Township just North of Cook Monday night sending 9 rail cars off the tracks.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and the Cook Fire Department responded at 8:20 p.m. to the Canadian National Train.

Authorities say 4 cars remained upright and 5 on their side. 2 of the cars contained hazardous material in the form of Liquefied petroleum gas, Propane and Butane.

There were no leaks or spills and it happened in a rural nonresidential area that is not dangerous to the public.

The St. Louis County Emergency Management is assisting with the incident.