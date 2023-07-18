Vegetable Stands Showing Up Around The Northland

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Vegetable stands are up around the Northland and are loaded with lots of healthy choices.

Located in Superior on Tower Avenue, one stand just opened a few days ago.

They are selling tomatoes, corn, watermelon, zucchini, cucumbers, and more. The stand seller especially recommends the corn.

“My first year I would eat the corn. I would husk, you know kind of peel back the silks and stand out and eat it raw,” said Susan Martin, veggie stand salesperson.

The veggie stand is open every day from 7 a.m. till around 6 p.m.