Duluth Affordable Housing Coalition Reflects On This Year’s Efforts

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Affordable Housing Coalition held their annual celebration to reflect on this year’s efforts and plan for the future.

This past legislative was a win with big investments for housing activity and services across the state. Tuesday at One Roof Community Housing it was a way to say thank you. And a reminder that although the funding will make a difference, they will need to look for longer term solutions.

One Roof’s executive director says housing needs in the community are higher than they’ve ever been.

“The difference between what the housing costs and what the typical worker or folks that are even lower income than the typical worker can afford, has grown. So, incomes are not keeping up with housing costs. And what that means is that it’s harder to develop more housing units that are affordable to the folks that need help,” said Jeff Corey, executive director of One Roof Community Housing.

For One Roof state investments will help with affordable housing, downpayment assistance, and many other programs they provide.