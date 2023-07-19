Former Huskies All-Star Mike Boeve Signs Rookie Deal with Brewers

Boeve played for the Huskies back in the summer of 2021. He would club 84 hits and have 47 runs batted in.

MILWAUKEE, Wis.- Former Huskies All-Star Mike Boeve is officially a member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

On Wednesday, he signed his rookie deal with the team.

Boeve’s contract is for 1.25 million dollars. The years on the deal are still to be announced.

The former Duluth 3rd baseman had one more year of eligibility left. But with the contract now, he officially will join the team’s minor league system.

