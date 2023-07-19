Huskies Run Cold in Game Two with Loggers

Duluth will look to bounce back on Thursday, opening a home series with the Minnesota Mudpuppies.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies fell in Game Two 15-11 to the first place La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday at Wade Stadium.

A rain delay halted play in the third inning. When the game resumed, Duluth would go cold and fall behind by six runs after the inning. La Crosse puts up another big inning in the 8th. The Huskies rally in the bottom of the ninth but would fall just short with the bases loaded.

