Judge Appointed To Take Late Judge Sally Tarnowski’s Duluth Seat

DULUTH, Minn. — Governor Walz announced on Thursday who he appointed to fill the late Duluth judge Sally Tarnowski’s seat.

Tarnowski died at 63-years-old after being hit and killed in March by a driver when she was out on a run while on vacation in Florida. She was the first female judge to take the bench in the 6th District.

Now, Nicole Hopps will be filling in as the District Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District, which includes Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties.

Hopps currently serves as the managing attorney at the Sixth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office in Duluth.