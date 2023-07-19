Marijuana Use in Duluth Parks Target of Proposed Ordinance

DULUTH, MINN. — During the last legislative session, the Minnesota Legislature decided that having and using recreational marijuana in the state would be legal as of August First. However, the law that was passed leaves any limitations on where marijuana can be used up to the discretion of local and city officials

Arik Forsman, an at-large member of the Duluth City Council said, “That came really out of nowhere late last week. What I don’t think everybody realized, and I certainly didn’t, until very recently that the state law that was passed did not prohibit marijuana use in public places. ”

20 years ago in 2003, the city of Duluth was the first in the state to pass an indoor smoking ordinance. Now, the city may be the first to limit where marijuana can be used. At the next council meeting an ordinance banning the use of marijuana in parks in the city will be introduced.

“Happy to have conversations in the future about further tweaks that might be needed,” said Forsman. ” But this was one where it was very logical, very to the point. This is common sense, we need to make sure we have some regulations in place so people keep enjoying our outdoor public spaces. ”

Forsman along with councilors Terese Tomanek and Roz Randorf worked with the city attorney to create the new ordinance. “We’re not looking to make a social statement. Marijuana is legal as of August first. We’re not saying anything about that. But we want to make sure, just like we do for any other substance we have some common sense rules around it,” said Forsman.

The ordinance could be voted on as early as the August 14th city council meeting.