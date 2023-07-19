Renamed Sports Complex Honors Denfeld Football Coaches

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Denfeld High Schools’ Public Schools Stadium officially has a new name.

The new name of the sports complex is now Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field. Honoring 2 well known football coaches who made a big difference at the school.

The renaming committee has been meeting weekly with the help of a few students to discuss the new changes that will be made.

“The student involvement in this process has been the most important. As it relates to just the new ideas, the imaging, and you know what we can make the stadium as it relates to the perspective of students,” said Tim Doyle, chair of the Public School Stadium Renaming Committee.

One former student has really enjoyed the time working with other students.

“It’s been great, I’ve seen so much talent from the younger classmen, and I’ve just met a lot of new kids that like I would never ever thought of meeting. So, it’s been a really good way to like to meet some new people and just like see like the future seniors of Denfeld,” said Stylianos Regas, member of the Public School Stadium Renaming Committee.

Next on the renaming process will be the first phase in September with an unveiling of pillars and the signage. The pillars will honoring past athletes at the school. Phase 2 of the process will be to build a new plaza.