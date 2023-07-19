Teamsters Workers At Blandin Paper To Hold Strike Rally Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A worker strike continues at Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids.
170 members of Teamsters Local 346 will hold a strike rally Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. along Highway 2.
The union has concerns around staffing levels, management performing their work and wages they say are 10 dollars an hour behind inflation.
Below is a statement from Blandin Paper Company:
Hourly workers at UPM Blandin Paper authorized a strike on Friday, July 14. Following this authorization, the strike commenced at 6 am on Saturday, July 15. As a result, production at the mill will cease for the time being.
The Company’s negotiating team met with the Teamster Local 346 membership as planned on Tuesday, July 18th. Both parties have agreed to resume negotiations on Thursday, July 20th. The Company is committed to engaging in the negotiation process with the Teamsters Local 346 membership. We remain hopeful that we can move forward and reach an agreement.