Teamsters Workers At Blandin Paper To Hold Strike Rally Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A worker strike continues at Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids.

170 members of Teamsters Local 346 will hold a strike rally Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. along Highway 2.

The union has concerns around staffing levels, management performing their work and wages they say are 10 dollars an hour behind inflation.

Below is a statement from Blandin Paper Company: