Thanksgiving In July At Chum

DULUTH, Minn. — Thanksgiving is on the minds of the folks at Chum Food Shelf.

The spirit of giving is alive and well at Chum. Chum is asking for donations so they can purchase food for their Thanksgiving food boxes.

Even though we are in the middle of the summer, planning is already underway to feed local families for Thanksgiving.

“We just do what we do on a daily basis and make sure people have food in their stomachs. Good food, healty food and they can share with family and friends,” said Scott VanDaele, Chum Director of Distributed Services.

Turkeys have already been purchased, thanks to a $10,000 donation from Project Joy, a community organization that raises money to end hunger.

“It is just heartbreaking when you see the empty shelves and know that people are waiting. I’ve been personally down here delivering food at distribution time when you see just the need and the hunger, but also the hope too when they get their food. What they do here is incredible and something our whole city needs to get behind,” said Laura Plus, Founder of Project Joy.

Last Thanksgiving the Food Shelf served 998 families. This year, many Covid relief assistance programs have ended, and inflation continues to persist which has affected families in need. Chum plans to provide a warm Thanksgiving to Duluth area children, adults and families.