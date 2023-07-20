Blandin Paper Union Members Call Contract Offer ‘Laughable’ & ‘Pathetic’

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Members of Teamsters Local 346 in Grand Rapids are calling Blandin Paper Company’s contract offer “laughable” and “pathetic,” according to a news release Thursday.

This comes as roughly 170 workers plan to hold a rally strike Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. along Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.

The Teamsters walked off the job July 15.

The union has concerns around staffing levels, management performing their work and wages they say are 10 dollars an hour behind inflation.

Blandin Paper Company said each side’s proposal is “fundamentally different,” according to a news release Thursday.

The company has proposed resuming discussions with the Teamsters Aug. 2.