DULUTH, Minn. — Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Duluth.

The Atlanta-based restaurant will be located on the north side of the Miller Hill Mall’s property facing Miller Trunk Highway, according a news release.

This will be the first Chick-fil-A in the Twin Ports area, joining 17 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Twin Cities area.

Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2024.

The new restaurant will create 80 to 120 jobs, according to the release.

And opening date was not announced Thursday.