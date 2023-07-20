Duluth Woman’s 55th Annual Tour Of Homes And Gardens

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tour of homes and gardens captures the imagination.

The day was overcast Wednesday morning, but the homes were bright and beautiful at the Duluth Woman’s Club’s 55th Annual Tour of Homes and Gardens.

In spite of the rain, many gathered under umbrellas and parkas to catch a glimpse of some of the most distinguished homes in Duluth. The homes varied from modern open concept designs to historic restoration projects.

One home on the tour is owned by Ryan Arola who designed his custom-built home. The building of the home was a joint effort with his wife. Ryan designed the outside, while she focused on the interior.

“We took a year to design the house and we really took our time and got it as close to right as you can. It’s never perfect. We use every room in the house everyday with no real wasted space,” said Arola.

Even rain could not dampen the enjoyment of those in attendance. Local resident Angela O’Hara makes an annual event out of the tour with her mom and aunts coming to visit.

“It’s a great way to get out. Hear stories, have lunch, and it ends up being a full day. It’s a great event. Great to support Duluth Woman’s Club. We enjoy doing it every year,” said O’Hara.

Proceeds from the tour are used to support the operational costs of the Woman’s Club.